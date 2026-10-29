Man breaks into St. Pete Popeyes, films himself pretending to take order at drive-thru: Document

article

A man faces a burglary charge after entering a closed St. Petersburg Popeyes through the drive-thru window, according to an arrest affidavit.

St. Petersburg police burglary arrest

What we know:

Police officers arrested Matthew Klassen after he reportedly unlawfully entered a closed Popeyes at 601 34th St N around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday. Security cameras captured him entering and exiting through the restaurant's north-side drive-thru window.

After receiving a Miranda warning, police said Klassen admitted to entering through the window, filming video of himself inside and taking a water bottle from the refrigerator. He offered to show officers the video, which showed him standing at the drive-thru window from inside the restaurant, pretending to take an order and typing on the order station, according to the arrest report. Klassen swore to the affidavit, and officers charged the man with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Unanswered burglary details

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether any additional property was damaged during the incident.