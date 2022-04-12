Man convicted of attempted second degree murder for shooting childhood friend in Tampa

A man accused of shooting his childhood friend in Tampa was convicted of attempted second degree murder in court Tuesday.

After deliberating for two hours, the jury found Todd Norwood guilty, and he is expected to be sentenced next month.

Grainy home surveillance video shows two childhood friends casually making their way on West Union Street in Tampa, but moment's later, one man pulled out a gun and the other was running for his life.

Ichmael Nieves said the man who tried to kill him back in 2019 was his old friend from grade school, Norwood. Two years later, they met again in a Tampa courtroom.

During the trial, Nieves testified that on August 15, 2019, he was walking home when Norwood approached him on a bike and started harassing him and accusing him of being a nark.

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier questioned Nieves. On the stand, Nieves remembered Norwood jumping off his bike and pulling out a gun.

Nieves was shot in the chest, piercing part of his lung. He would undergo emergency surgery and spend weeks in the hospital.

But Norwood's public defender, Joshua Chaykin admitted his client did pull the trigger, but it was self-defense.

"Mr. Nieves the victim, the alleged victim, he was intoxicated that day before the incident," argued Chaykin.

Norwood claims during a prior encounter, Nieves made sexual advances towards him, something he said never happened.

After deliberating for two hours, the jury found him guilty of attempted second degree murder.

Advertisement

Norwood will be back in court for his sentencing next month.