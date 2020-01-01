Man hit by possible celebratory gunfire at Gandy Beach, deputies say

article

Despite yearly warnings, there’s been another injury related to celebratory gunfire.

Pinellas County deputies said they received word from Tampa police about the shooting around 1:20 a.m. It appeared, they said, that two adult males were shooting guns over the water on Gandy Beach to celebrate the new year, and one of the men ended up with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The second man drove the victim to Tampa General Hospital. He is in critical condition.

Every year, law enforcement agencies remind the public that “what goes up, must come down.” Stray bullets could hit a home, a car, or a person. It’s illegal and dangerous. It's unclear whether any charges will be filed.

In 2012, as the new year began, Diego Duran watched fireworks from his front yard. He was hit in the head and nearly killed by a stray bullet.

On New Year’s Eve in 2016, Amanda Bartles was hit by a bullet fired into the air in St. Petersburg.