Man injured in Haines City construction site collapse

article

A man is in the hospital after a concrete wall collapsed at a construction site near the intersection of Davenport Blvd. and U.S. 27 Friday morning, according to the Haines City Police Department.

The police said a block foundation fell on the man shortly after 10 a.m. The man was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The view from SkyFOX showed a corner of the concrete-block wall had crumbled, apparently taking the wooden truss struture down with it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.