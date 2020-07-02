Man slashes 2-year-old boy in the face near Morningside Park

Police are trying to identify a man seen on security camera videos running away after attacking a toddler in upper Manhattan on Wednesday.

The man slashed a 2-year-old boy in the face with a sharp object, police said. The attack happened on the sidewalk on West 110th Street near Morningside Park in Morningside Heights at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The slasher then ran away heading west on 110th Street, the NYPD said.

The man is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall with short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt, dark-colored shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, police said.

The boy was treated for a cut above his right eye at Mount Sinai Morningside and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Felony assaults in the 26 Precinct, where this attack happened, are up almost 31% this year through June 21 compared to the same period in 2019, according to an NYPD CompStat report.

The NYPD stepped up patrols around Morningside Park after a Barnard College student was robbed and stabbed to death there in December.

Police say this man slashed a toddler in the face in Morningside Heights on July 1, 2020. (Via NYPD)