Manatee County commissioners to discuss possible curfew

With a statewide stay-at-home order in effect, Manatee County may go a step further and enact a curfew in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Law enforcement in the county say despite the orders and weeks of warnings about social distancing, they're still having issues with large group gatherings, especially at night. On Friday, commissioners will decide whether to enact a curfew from 10 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. every day.

It would prohibit non-essential travel, which means being out at night for any reason that is not for food, medicine, essential supplies or employment.

The majority of the complaints are coming from gatherings at private event halls and vacation rentals. Leaders say a curfew would send a clear message to county residents that social distancing must be taken seriously.

Commissioners will hold their emergency meeting at 2 p.m.

