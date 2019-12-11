Manatee County deputies investigate cremated remains found in Bradenton

article

A Bradenton man was mowing the grass on Wednesday when he discovered a weathered cardboard box containing cremated remains and a death certificate, Manatee County deputies said.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Coleman found a box addressed to Anna M. Bahr in care of Olthof Funeral Home in Elmira, New York. The box contained a death certificate dated 2008 with the name Anna Bahr and the cremated remains.

Deputies contacted the Olthof Funeral Home and learned that the remains had been given to a friend of the deceased in Elmira, New York, in 2008. However, upon further investigation, they learned that the friend died in 2016.

Deputies said it is not clear who last had possession of the ashes, how they ended up at this location, or how long they had been there.

No other items of evidentiary value were found on the property, deputies said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

