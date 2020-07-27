Manatee County leaders to consider a face mask ordinance

Manatee County could be next in the Bay Area to require face-coverings in public. Commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to vote on a local mask ordinance.

One month ago, it was a move that commissioners considered, and ultimately voted down. However, now with more counties and cities having already passed mask ordinances, Manatee County will once again consider their own mask requirement.

The county attorney was instructed to prepare a draft of the mask ordinance for Monday's meeting. Manatee County says it is basing its ordinance on Leon County's, which requires masks to be worn in indoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

If passed as written, it will not be required for children under the age of six. Penalties can include fines starting at $50, and up to $250 for repeat offenders.

READ: Florida face-covering rules: List of mandatory coronavirus mask orders in the Tampa Bay area

Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach have already enacted their own mask ordinances, as have surrounding parts of the Bay Area, like Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and the city of Sarasota.

Advertisement

The county's positivity rate for the last two weeks of testing hovers at just above 10%.

Manatee commissioners are set to meet at 1:30 p.m. to vote on the new ordinance.

