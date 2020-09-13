Expand / Collapse search
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

Published 
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County deputies are asking for help locating George A. Carignan, 32, who was last seen running from the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park located on the 3700 block of 14th St. W. in Bradenton.

According to deputies, after an argument with his wife, Carignan made a video call to a family member while attempting to physically harm himself.

Carignan is 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds. He was wearing glasses and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.    
 