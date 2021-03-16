Manhunt for shooter who killed 3, injured 2 at Cherokee County massage parlor

article

A manhunt is underway in Cherokee County for a shooter who entered a business off of Georgia Highway 92 and opened fire, killing three and injuring two others, deputies confirmed.

Investigators released surveillance images captured from the scene around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at a massage parlor along GA-92 near Bells Ferry Road, about a mile west of Woodstock. Deputies said it shows the suspect entering a dark-colored Hyundai SUV.

Details surrounding the actual shooting are still being pieced together.

Cherokee County deputies released these images of a vehicle believed to belong to a gunman in a deadly shooting on March 16, 2021. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Traffic was snarled near the intersection of Georgia Highway 92 and Bells Ferry Road a little after 5 p.m. as deputies investigated the scene.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office asked drivers to avoid the intersection.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Cherokee County deputies investigate a shooting incident along GA-92 near Bells Ferry Road on March 16, 2021. (GDOT)

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.