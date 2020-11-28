Marion County deputies searching for missing and endangered 4-month-old

article

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help finding 4-month-old Jacob Barlow.

Jacob was last seen on November 24. His last know location is 5453 NW 53rd Street in Ocala.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued a pick-up order for Jacob, but they have not been able to locate the infant.

Authorities believe he is in the custody of his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Rottmann.

Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts, please call 911.