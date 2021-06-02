3 officers shot in Wilmington, police searching for shooter

A heavy police presence remains camped outside a building in Wilmington, Delaware where authorities say three officers were shot late Wednesday night.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed a property on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

FOX 29 learned that police believe the shooter is barricaded inside the building. A large spotlight was focused on a third-floor apartment near the backside of the building overnight.

Police have not provided a formal update about the investigation.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

SWAT officers armed with long guns and shields were spotted walking away from the building early Thursday morning, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Residents located between 23rd Street and 27th Street from West Street to Carter Street are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter