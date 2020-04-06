Mayor: No plans for any Bayshore changes after latest deadly crash

article

Tampa police confirm 50-year-old Hal Flowers was the man hit and killed crossing Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday.

Police say Flowers was crossing the street with bicycle at the Rome Avenue crosswalk when he was hit by a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle -- whom witnesses said was speeding at up to 90 miles per hour -- was also killed.

PREVIOUS: 2 dead after motorcycle and bicycle collide on Bayshore Blvd.

The deadly crash is the newest on a stretch of road with a dangerous history. In January, an allegedly drunk driver hit a jogger. And in 2018, police say a street-racing teenager hit and killed a mother and daughter crossing Bayshore.

The crash is fueling calls for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to close lanes and alter traffic flow for the duration of the ‘safer-at-home’ order. Advocacy group Walk Bike Tampa penned an open letter to Castor over the weekend calling for “Open Streets” on Bayshore, closing lanes on one or both sides of the roadway.

Mayor Castor posted a response to the letter on her social media announcing increased police presence to control speeding, but no plans to alter traffic patterns.

"I have directed our Chief of Police to launch a major citywide enforcement to crackdown on speeding and dangerous driving behavior," Castor wrote. No loss of life on our streets is acceptable."