Members of NY Congressional delegation call on Cuomo to resign; Governor says he won't go

Multiple members of New York's congressional delegation joined the growing chorus of legislators calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations and a nursing home scandal.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) issued a joint statement Friday calling for him to step down. U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Grace Meng and Antonio Delgado added their voices to the call.

"After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign," said Ocasio-Cortez.

Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.

"The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point," said Nadler.

Cuomo has repeatedly said he won't resign and urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James.

"Let the review proceed," said Cuomo during a teleconference from Albany with reporters Friday. "I am not going to resign."

A majority of state legislators have called for Cuomo's resignation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation.

In the latest allegation against Cuomo, The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt fondled her after summoning her to his official residence late last year.

"I have not had a sexual relationship that is inappropriate. Period," said Cuomo.

At least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate have said publicly they believe Cuomo can no longer govern and should quit office now, according to a tally by The Associated Press. The count includes 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans.

"How do you come to a conclusion when you don't know the facts?" said Cuomo.

Several other women who worked for the governor in Albany or during his time in former President Bill Clinton's Cabinet, and one who met him briefly at a wedding, have also accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

"Is it possible that I have taken a picture with a person who after the fact says they were uncomfortable with the pose in the picture? Yes. I never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable," said Cuomo.

The New York Legislature passed a bill limiting Cuomo's emergency powers while critics have blasted Cuomo and his top aides for reportedly altering a report from the state Health Department on the number of deaths in nursing homes from COVID-19.

The governor has claimed his administration had to verify deaths of residents at hospitals, but critics question why that hasn’t held up the release of data in other states.

Spokespeople for New York's Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand didn’t immediately respond to requests from the Associated Press for comment Friday.

With the Associated Press