Missing: 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Panama City, Florida

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old reported missing out of the Panhandle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Triniti Smith was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue in Panama City. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and tie-dye Crocs.

She is described as a black female, 5’3 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

No further information was provided, including the details leading up to her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or 911.