Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old

A missing child alert has been issued for 11-year-old Darirlycn Ical by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities say she was last seen in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street in Tampa.

Ical is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes and blue jeans.

She may be in the company of Martin Ical, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130

