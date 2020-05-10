Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert has been issued for Keavon Washington, a black male, 11 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville, Florida.

Washington has a close-cropped haircut and may be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at

1-904-630-0500 or 911.

