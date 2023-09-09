Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Miami

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Jose Bolanos.

Police have described Bolanos as 5-foot-9, weighs 127 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of NW 55th Terrace in Miami, Florida wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.