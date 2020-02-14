Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old boy in north Florida

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Thursday in north Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John Wentworth disappeared from the 9000 block of SE 128 Ave in White Springs on Thursday.

The boy was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001, or dial 911.