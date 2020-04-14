Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl in Kissimmee

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Kissimmee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jasynda Suarez was last seen in the 1300 block fo Sierra Circle.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The teen has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or dial 911.