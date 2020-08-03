Missing Child Alert issued for 9-month-old Jacksonville boy

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a Jacksonville baby on Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 9-month-old Noah Sims was last seen Sunday in the 8000 block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville. The child may be in the company of 36-year-old Corey Sims.

Officials did not specify Noah's relationship with Corey.

Noah was last seen wearing a gray onesie. He is described as weighing 20 pounds, is two feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Corey is described as a black male, 5'9 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, casual shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

