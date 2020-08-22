Missing DFD Sergeant recovered in Detroit River Saturday

Authorities have confirmed the body of Detroit Fire Sergeant Sivad Johnson has been recovered.

On Friday around 9:00 p.m, Michigan State Police received a call that a 10-year-old girl lost her father. Additional information disclosed that Johnson and several others went into the water to save two little girls from drowning.

Once the little girls were safe, the 10-year-old girl noticed she could not find her dad. It is believed he may have been dragged underwater by the rip-current and no one noticed.

However, the search ended Saturday morning, when the DPD Dive Team recovered Sergeant Johnson’s body in the Detroit River.



Johnson was a 2017 medal of valor winner and a superhero according to his friends and family.

Sergeant John’s family has published a GoFundMe account. Click here to view it.

