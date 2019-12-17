Missing kids at center of AMBER Alert in Jacksonville found safe after 2 day search

Two young children at the center of an intensive two-day search have been found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has confirmed.

The children, 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams, were found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon, Action News Jax reports. They had gone missing outside their home Sunday morning.

WJXT posted video of the children with first responders outside of an ambulance as the children were being taken to the hospital. Rescuers reportedly called it a "Christmas miracle."

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the children had wandered away into a "dense, swampy area" north of their home. Rescuers found them in a small, dilapidated structure similar to a pump house in the woods.

Firefighters said the children were "happy and talkative" with rescuers, saying they were hungry and wanted cheese pizza. Deputies and firefighters chipped in to buy some pizza for the kids.

"We're incredibly grateful for the outcome we have today," Williams said in a press conference.

The children have been taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but Williams said they appeared to be in good health.