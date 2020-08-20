Missing Pasco Co. child, suspected companion adult may be in St. Pete: FDLE

article

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Holiday boy.

FDLE says Jaxcen Rodriguez is a black male, 3 years old, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Bigelow Drive in Holiday, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt with the logo "Momma's Boy" and white Converse shoes.

The child may be in the company of Peter Rodriguez, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, black hair and brown eyes.

Peter Rodriguez is possibly in the St. Petersburg area. He was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of 22nd Avenue North in St. Pete. They may be traveling in a 2001, beige Oldsmobile Aurora, FL tag number NLGV96.

There is damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver side door is being held closed by a bungee cord. If located, FDLE says do not approach him. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-727-847-8102 or 911.