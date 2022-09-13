Missing sisters last seen 3 years ago in Pennsylvania found safe

Missing sisters, Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, who were last seen with their mother three years ago in Pennsylvania, have been found safe, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The nonprofit company made the announcement Wednesday via social media using age-progressed images of the girls.

The siblings were last seen on March 17, 2020, with their mother Lashada Lee in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. At the time, the girls were only 7 and 5 years old.

Police have now confirmed Skye and Hanna were abducted by Lee, and she is now in custody.

The girl's father, John Rex, released a statement Wednesday saying, "I’m so grateful for everyone’s support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I’m overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me. I ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the coming days. Thank you."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hanna Lee (l) Skye Rex (r) (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Family members believed for a while that Lee fled with the girls to D.C. after their father won custody of them in court.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Lee in June 2020.