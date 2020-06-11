Missing teen with special needs last seen with mother in Tampa, deputies say

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager who has special needs.

Cocami Brown, 13, lives with his sister in Westchase and was seen in the area of Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

After the sheriff's office alerted the public about the missing teen, deputies said Cocami was spotted Wednesday, June 10 with his mother, 41-year-old Tomikio Brown, in the 3500 block of 9th Street North in Tampa.

Cocami has a diagnosed intellectual disability and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, deputies said. He's described as 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, possibly wearing a red shirt with black stripes, blue shorts, and black sandals.

Deputies believe he is still in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

