Miya Marcano case: Missing Orlando woman never boarded flight, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to find a missing woman.

Deputies said Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas apartments, located at 3303 Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando.

Authorities say she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale but never got on the flight.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, the person of interest in Miya Marcano's disappearance was found dead on Monday at a Seminole County apartment complex.

Sheriff Mina said it appears he killed himself.

In the news conference, Sheriff Mina said it appears to have been a situation where he might have developed a romantic interest in Marcano but she wasn't interested in that way.

Marcano's family was also at the press conference pleading for anyone with information about where she might be to come forward.

Marcano's family has been spreading flyers out across town, desperate to find her.

They joined together over the weekend to light candles in her honor.

"All we ask of you is help us bring Miya home," her grandmother told FOX 35.

"Bring her home safe. Drop her off, let us know where she is, we will pick her up, just bring her home," her neighbor added.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Marcano is a student at Valencia College.

Investigators said they are "actively investigating" and urge anyone with information to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or 911.

