Mollie Tibbetts: Trial for Iowa student’s murder resumes Thursday

The trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera resumes Thursday morning, one day after jurors heard the prosecution’s opening statement.

Bahena Rivera, 26, is accused of killing Mollie Tibbets in 2018. She was a 20-year-old college student who went missing after going for a run that July.

A massive search came to an end a month later when investigators said Bahena Rivera confessed and told them where to find her body in a cornfield.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said in his opening statement that he will ask the jury to find Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts.

"I’d like you to focus on the three primary aspects of the state’s evidence that point to the defendant as Molly Tibbetts’ killer," Klaver said to jurors.

According to Klaver, those aspects included video evidence, DNA analysis and a partial confession by the defendant.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old father of a young daughter, had no criminal history before being charged with first-degree murder in Mollie Tibbetts’ death.(Source: FOX Edge)

Authorities said surveillance video showed a Chevy Malibu circling Tibbetts as she ran. Deputies said they later found Bahena Rivera driving that same car around town.

He later told authorities he drove past Tibbets and turned around because he thought she was "hot." The blood found in the car was later determined to be Tibbetts’, prosecutors said.

Defense lawyer Chad Frese, meanwhile, tried to cast suspicions about Tibbetts’ boyfriend Dalton Jack. During cross-examination, Jack told the jury he had nothing to do with her abduction and death.

But Frese pointed to inconsistencies in Jack’s testimony, according to the Des Moines Register. Freese said Jack told investigators he was watching a movie the night of Tibbetts’ disappearance. But Jack testified Wednesday that he was out playing games with his crew members.

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who disappeared after going for a run in July 2018. (Source: Family handout)

Jack acknowledged he used to have a "short fuse" and would get into fights, the Associated Press reported. He said that he had "screwed up" and cheated on Tibbetts once, and that she discovered the relationship after looking through his phone.

Jack said he was heartbroken to learn of Tibbetts’ death and said he did not voluntarily testify Wednesday because he didn’t want to be in the same room as Bahena Rivera.

"I am obviously not his biggest fan," he said. "I wholeheartedly believe he’s guilty."

Jack joined the Army three months after Tibbetts’ death, saying he "wanted to pretty much leave" their hometown.

The 23-year-old is now stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

This story was reported from Atlanta.