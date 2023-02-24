More than 2 dozen arrested in Polk County undercover child sexual predator sting

A two-week-long undercover investigation targeting sexual predators who prey on children led to the arrests of more than 24 men and women, including several who work with children.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.

Detectives say those arrested include a Colorado corrections officer, a high school umpire, and a carnival/fair amusement ride operator. They say two of the predators sexually battered two different teenage girls (a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old) and one registered sex offender videoed a woman in the bathroom without her permission.

Investigators added that two suspects traveled to undercover locations with the intention of having sex with children, while six others had sexually explicit conversations or electronically transmitted harmful material to undercover agents they thought were children.

"We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to ensure our children are safe. Thank you to our detectives and partnering agencies for your hard work to ensure our children are safe from predators who sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children. I say it all the time - parents need to be all up in their child's business when it comes to electronic devices that give them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep predators like these away from your kids," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Detectives say they also conducted a review of sexual offender/predator compliance with Florida's registration laws and specifically focused on convicted sex offenders and sex predators with prior child victims within Polk County for this investigation.

Sheriff Judd is holding a press conference to provide more information about the arrests at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

