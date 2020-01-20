More than a dozen families displaced after Bradenton apartment fire, officials say

A massive fire broke out at a Bradenton apartment, damaging about eight units, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred at Mira Lagos Apartments, located at 358 34th Avenue Drive East. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames, they said.

Officials say about 20 families were displaced. The view from SkyFOX shows part of the roof of one apartment building is scorched.

The fire was knocked down and cause remains under investigation.

