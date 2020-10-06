Motorcyclist dies in fiery Clearwater crash, police say

Clearwater police say they are continuing to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The crash occurred at Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard on Monday night. Officers said they received a report of the crash around 9:12 p.m.

Police said the rider died after the motorcycle caught fire. There is no word on the injuries of the vehicle's driver.

Neither have been identified.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

