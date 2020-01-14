Multiple patients treated after jet fuel spill on elementary school playground in Cudahy

article

Officials say 17 children and 6 adults were treated at an elementary school in the Cudahy area of southeast Los Angeles after an apparent fuel spill on the school's playground from an aircraft that was diverted back to the Los Angeles International Airport.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Shangai from LAX was diverted minutes after takeoff, officials said. The plane safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

Jet fuel spill from the aircraft was reported at multiple locations, including Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy and San Gabriel Avenue Elementary School in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LAFD also reported spilled jet fuel on the 300 block of 93rd Street in South Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.