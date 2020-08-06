Multiple people arrested in Hillsborough County burglary spree

Hillsborough County investigators say they ended a crime operation that involved suspects breaking into local businesses, stealing property, and selling them.

The agency said the suspects stole more than $13,000 in property, including electronics.

Detectives said they have identified some of the victims in the burglaries, but they hope the public can help identify others.

“Many of the items were taken from local businesses and others were stolen right off the porch of a residence in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “These burglaries are even more intolerant, as the businesses targeted are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are hoping the public can help us return all of the stolen items to their rightful owners.”

Additional information, including the suspects' identities, are expected to be released during a Thursday morning press conference.

