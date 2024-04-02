Multiple Tampa neighborhoods ranked among the 'Best Places to Live in America' in 2024
TAMPA, Fla. - Three different Tampa neighborhoods ranked among the best places to live in the country in a recent publication.
Niche, a rankings and reviews site that provides info on K-12 schools, colleges, neighborhoods, and more, released its 2024 Best Places list recently.
READ: Gator captured on the Selmon Expressway
The list broke down some of the best neighborhoods to live in across the country, and three Tampa ‘niches’ cracked the top ten: Uptown (4), Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek (6), and Harbour Island (9).
For the full rankings, click here.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter