Multiple tractor-trailer trucks catch fire in Tampa

Smoke could be seen rising from a fire near the Port of Tampa Saturday afternoon.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, 4 semi-trucks burst into flames on Adamo Drive and there has been at least one explosion.

Several tractor-trailer trucks caught fire Saturday afternoon on Adamo Drive. Image is courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

A spokeswoman with CSX says firefighters asked the agency to hold train traffic near the Adamo Drive crossing at its Yoeman Yard in Tampa, so they can stage equipment along the CSX track.

She said the fire is not threatening the CSX property at this time and added that it is not a mainline and does not host passenger service.

Firefighters put our fire involving multiple tractor-trailers. Image is courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

39th Street is currently closed from Adamo Drive to 7th Avenue.

Few details have been released. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.