Music icon Dr. Dre in ICU after suffering suspected brain aneurysm, TMZ reports

Music icon and Los Angeles' own Dr. Dre is fighting for his life at the hospital after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm, according to a report from TMZ.

Dr. Dre., whose legal name is Andre Young, is in the ICU at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

It is unknown when Young, 55, suffered the suspected brain aneurysm. According to LL Cool J, another hip-hop icon, Young is "recovering nicely." The New York native did not specify on social media how he got the information on Young's recovery.

Tune into FOX 11 at 7 p.m. for a special report as anchor Elex Michaelson hears the latest from TMZ's Harvey Levin.

Advertisement

Young is often credited with popularizing the gangsta rap genre in the 1980s as a member of the rap group N.W.A. He went onto produce music for up-and-coming artists Eminem and 50 Cent in the early 2000s.

After reports of Young's health conditions surfaced, former N.W.A. groupmate Ice Cube took to social media to offer his well wishes to his longtime DJ.

Following his decorated music career, Young co-founded Beats Electronics, where he released the popular Beats By Dre headphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.