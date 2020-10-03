NAACP reenacts beach caravan that led to the integration of Sarasota County beaches 

With a prayer and a reflection of the past, Odessa Butler was transported to a time when not everyone was accepted.

"We don’t want to forget. This is our history," she said.

Sixty-five years ago, Butler and her mother joined the first car caravan and wade into Lido Beach in 1955. Her family was not allowed on the beach, because of their skin color.

"It was some tense times. Things were thrown, words were thrown at us, but we made it," she said.

For 10 years the caravans continued until access was gained for everyone. On Saturday morning, Jetson Grimes followed a long line of cars as a re-enactment took place with the Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP.

"I wanted to show myself that I can appreciate being here and we deserve being here," he said.

Grimes visits the beach weekly to reflect.

"When I see mixed and diversity and even in the beach and in my community. It’s very important to me and it’s something that should be important to everybody in this country," said Grimes.

There are only a few original caravan members left. New generations are working to make sure their actions will never be forgotten. Trevor Harvey, the president of the Sarasota County branch of the NAACP, is one of those people.

"It lets us know that the work of our forefathers that their work is not in vain, it hasn’t fallen in death ears and we are able to still celebrate what they’ve done," said Trevor Harvey.

What they did took strength, courage and the willingness to never give up.

"Whatever you believe in, you continue the fight until it’s taken care of," said Butler.



