NASA, SpaceX expect calmer winds for today's cargo launch attempt

A capsule full of supplies and experiments may soon be on its way to the space station if this all goes well with this afternoon’s second launch attempt from Cape Canaveral.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 12:29 p.m. carrying an uncrewed Dragon capsule on its third flight to the station. Aboard is almost 6,000 pounds of supplies, including everything from food to batteries to spacewalking gear.

The capsule is also carrying experiments to study how flames act in space, the effect of weightlessness on bone and muscle loss in mice, and whether malting barley could be a food source on long-term missions.

Weather is expected to be 80-percent ‘go,’ with lower upper-level winds than yesterday, which forced NASA and SpaceX to scrub that attempt.

The Falcon 9 booster will land on the automated droneship at sea to be reused later.

