Nearly ten years later, Michael Keetley murder trial begins

Michael Keetley, the former ice cream truck driver, is accused of killing two men in Ruskin and trying to kill four others back in November 2010. Jury selection for his trial is set to begin Monday.

Investigators said Keetley was out for “revenge” after he was robbed weeks earlier. They said he went on a shooting spree on Thanksgiving Day and shot the wrong people in a case of mistaken identity and shot the victims as they sat on their porch.

Paz Quezada, the mother of the two victims, Juan and Sergio Guitron, told FOX 13 he heart and soul went with them the day they were fatally shot.

"We three were like one person. Me and my boys," Quezada said.

Officials said this is Hillsborough County’s longest-running murder case that hasn’t gone to trial – with more than 3,000 days to be exact.

If convicted, Keetley faces life in prison. The state is not seeking the death penalty.

