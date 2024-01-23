New Hampshire primary live coverage and results

The first primary election of the season is underway Tuesday in New Hampshire.

The first polls began to close at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET with every polling location closing at 8 p.m. ET.

New Hampshire Republican primary results

Eyes will be on how Nikki Haley performs. With Ron DeSantis dropping out unexpectedly over the weekend, she’s the only major challenger left to former President Donald Trump ’s third bid for the White House.

And if Trump's rivals can't beat him in New Hampshire, they may not be able to stop him anywhere else – though Haley insisted Tuesday she would not concede an early knockout as she visited polling sites.

New Hampshire Democratic primary results

Due to a change in how the Democratic National Committee is counting its primary order , this year’s election in New Hampshire doesn’t garner any delegates for the Democratic candidate.

And because of that, President Joe Biden isn’t even on the ballot. You can read more about that contention here .

But supporters have vowed they’ll write in his name, which means a delay is expected in declaring the Democratic party winner as the write-in votes are tabulated.

