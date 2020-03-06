Nik Wallenda to make an announcement at Legoland Florida

article

On the heels of his adrenaline-pumping high-wire walk over a steaming volcano, Nik Wallenda appears to have something new up his sleeve.

On Friday, the world-renowned daredevil will be at Legoland for a “special announcement” about his next major event.

The Sarasota man has a long history of death-defying challenges, including Wednesday night’s volcano walk and his walk 25 stories up over Times Square last year.

Friday’s announcement will take place at 10 a.m.

