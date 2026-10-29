Noah Kahan coming to Tampa: Why buying tickets may require a selfie

The Brief Grammy-nominated singer Noah Kahan announced his ‘Last of the Bugs’ World Tour for 2027, and Raymond James in Tampa will be one of his stops. Tampa fans, though, face mandatory biometric checks, including selfies or government identification, to secure tickets on Ticketmaster. The anti-scalping screening uses Persona identity software to block automated ticket bots from draining inventory for the 2027 concert.



Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announced his upcoming 2027 "The Last of the Bugs" World Tour, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be one of his stops.

But, concertgoers looking to secure seats for the upcoming stadium stop in Tampa may need to provide biometric identity verification before completing their purchase.

Tampa concert security measures

What we know:

Ticketmaster is requiring select customers to complete facial selfies or submit state-issued identification to access tickets. The platform partnered with third-party verification vendor Persona to prevent automated purchasing bots and ticket brokers from taking presale inventory.

Kahan will bring The Last of the Bugs World Tour to Raymond James Stadium on April 29, 2027. The appearance marks the singer's third performance across a 31-stop itinerary and serves as his only scheduled Florida concert date.

Noah Kahan performs on stage during An Evening With Noah Kahan at Grammy Museum on September 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Biometric verification screening apps

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how many total ticket applicants will be selected for enhanced biometric screenings. Platform representatives have not specified what secondary identification alternatives exist for fans who decline digital facial verification.

Ticketmaster's digital identity protocol

What they're saying:

Ticketmaster provided FOX 13 with a statement explaining the additional security measures:

"Working in partnership with the tour, extra protections will be in place when signing up for the artist presale. For the vast majority of fans, nothing has changed. Some fans may be asked to complete a short security check with a quick selfie, or in rarer cases be asked to upload their ID using Persona, a trusted third-party identity verification service."

The company added that the measures are intended to prevent fraudulent activity while minimizing inconvenience for fans.

According to Ticketmaster's website, Persona retains biometric data for no more than 60 days following successful verification. Ticketmaster also says the information is encrypted and will not be sold or used to train artificial intelligence models.

Noah Kahan ticket sale dates

Timeline:

Registration for early access sales closes on Ticketmaster by November 5. A separate presale window also notes an early registration cutoff of November 6. Artist presale access opens at noon on November 10.

Eligible Spotify Premium subscribers receive app notifications and access invitations starting at 9 a.m. on November 11, with general public sales launching at noon on November 12.

Tour pricing and past Florida stops

By the numbers:

Tickets for Kahan's Tampa concert are expected to range from $59.95 to $399.95 before fees. Ticketmaster has set a six-ticket limit for the concert, while eligible Spotify Premium subscribers can purchase up to two tickets during their exclusive presale.

Kahan last performed in Tampa in October 2023 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. He also played two shows at Orlando's Kia Center in June 2026.

Resale restrictions on ticket transfers

What's next:

To prevent inflated resale prices, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be nontransferable and can only be resold at their original price through the platform's Face Value Exchange. Fans can register for the artist presale through November 5, with tickets going on sale to the general public November 12.