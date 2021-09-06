North Port police collecting donations for Louisiana deputies whose homes were destroyed by Ida

Downed power lines, flooded homes, and a community ravaged by Hurricane Ida: for Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies, it's not only their work zone, but their hometown.

"They're out protecting property of other residents in their county that was damaged from looters; meanwhile these deputies are struggling with their own struggles," said Joseph Fussell, president of the North Port Police Officers Association.

"It's been pretty rough for a lot of people. There’s a lot of anxiety. There’s one thing I promise, I’m right along with you. We will work together. My heart is hurting like everybody," Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a Facebook video.

The images and videos by the sheriff's office in Houma, Louisiana caught the attention of North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who asked the North Port Police Officers Association to step in and help.

"Our mission is to go up and help these deputies so they can help their families, so these deputies can have the good well being and wellness to go out there are protect the property and lives of the people in their area," said Fussell.

Out of 300 employees with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, 200 have had their homes damaged or completely destroyed.

"It’s a huge number and it’s frightening to consider what that would be like to go through and I think that’s why it’s so important for us to reach out to the community and for us to facilitate bringing that assistance up to them so they can maneuver through this and make it to the end," Fussell continued.

Fussell, who is also a commander at the North Port Police Department, has facilitated the donation drive. Some items have already started to come in.

"They need mobile showers, gasoline, generators, T-shirts, baby formula, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, underwear, pet food. They are out many of the essentials," he said.

They hope more will arrive, enough to make a difference for the men and women working to protect their community now struggling.

"There's going to be the day that a hurricane may hit this area and we will be reaching out for help from other people as well to help our community and our families, and we are in a position to do that right now," Fussell added.

The NPPOA will be driving these items up to Louisiana on Friday, September 10.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Port Police Department at 4980 City Hall Blvd, North Port, FL 34286. For more information, contact Joe Fussell at 941-740-1612, or visit the North Port Police Officers Association's Facebook page.