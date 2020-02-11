North Port resident finds large gator in garage

article

It might not be unusual to find bugs or other small critters in your garage. But if you're in Florida, add alligators to the list of unwelcome visitors!

North Port police said a resident on Hobblebrush Drive went into their home's garage Tuesday afternoon.

That's where they found a 7-foot-long alligator next to their car after they had apparently left the garage door open.

Police said they managed to get the confused reptile back into a nearby canal.

"Lesson learned... always let the husband go into the garage first!" one person said in a comment.