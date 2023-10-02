North Port road closed after excessive rainfall causes hole to from

article

A road in North Port is closed for pairs after excessive rain over the weekend.

According to the City of North Port, Price Blvd. is closed in both directions between Cranberry Blvd. and Salford Blvd.

Due to excessive rain, a depression formed, which later collapsed to reveal a hole on Monday, according to the city.

The road will be closed until further notice while repairs are made by the Department of Public Works crews.

The hole is located near the McCaughey waterway.