North Port teen dies in wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota

A teen girl died Wednesday when the SUV she was riding in was hit by a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Laurel Road. A 69-year-old Port Charlotte man was going against southbound traffic and collided with an SUV driven by a 50-year-old North Port woman.

The teen girl was her passenger. A 21-year-old male was also in the SUV. The driver and the male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the van hit the front of the SUV, then hit a car behind the SUV. Three females from St. Petersburg were in the car and were not hurt.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.