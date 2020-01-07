Northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Brooksville for semi crash

article

A scorched semi-truck is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Brooksville near Cortez Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a red Mercedes C250 was disabled, with no lights on, in the southbound center lane of I-75 because of a crash that just occurred. Around 3:30 a.m., the tractor-trailer was heading southbound in the center lane and the driver did not see the Mercedes ahead. As a result, officials said the front of the semi struck the rear of the Mercedes.

The Mercedes was propelled southwest and ended up in the grassy shoulder of the highway. Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck lost control of the vehicle, which began heading southeast and crashed into the guardrail. Officials said the tractor-trailer ended up in the northbound lanes.

The semi rotated and overturned, troopers said, and continued traveling down all three northbound lanes. When it stopped, troopers said it became engulfed in flames.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 18-wheeler flipped and caught fire. They report there are injuries. The northbound lanes in Brooksville are closed between U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 476. Traffic is being diverted onto State Road 50.

The view from SkyFOX showed the overturned semi with debris scattered on the side of the road.

It is unclear whether the driver of the Mercedes was inside the vehicle at the time of the semi crash. The driver of the semi was taken to Bayfront Health Brooksville and his condition is unknown.

