Number of COVID-19 cases in Florida rise by 62, bringing total to 390

There are now 390 positive test results for the coronavirus in Florida, based on the latest information by the Florida Department of Health.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the latest Floridian to die from COVID-19 brought the state death toll to eight.

Health officials are monitoring 970 people.

Of the 390 cases, 360 are Florida residents and the remaining 30 cases are non-Florida residents here in the Sunshine State.

By the numbers

-Hillsborough has 19 cases

-Pinellas has 14 cases

-Manatee has 9 cases

-Sarasota has 5 cases

-Citrus has 3 cases

-Pasco has 4 cases

-Polk has 2 cases

-Hernando, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands have no reported cases

Yesterday, Clearwater city officials voted to shut down Clearwater Beach starting Monday, March 23. The closure will last for two weeks. The decision was made after Governor Ron DeSantis announced groups should be limited to no more than 10 on beaches.

Early Thursday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced he will release 164 low-level, non-violent offenders from county jails to help protect the rest of the jail population and employees from the coronavirus.

During a White House briefing on Thursday, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the coronavirus task force, said the country could see a spike in coronavirus cases over the next few days. This is due to testing improvements and tests will be run more frequently, which will help with the backlog of tests.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

