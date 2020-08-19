NWS confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in DeLand during storms on Tuesday, causing significant damage

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that an EF-2 tornado did touch down in DeLand on Tuesday as afternoon storms battered the city.

They said that it hit the northern part of the city, moving northeast along a 4.6 mile path beginning at N. Minnesota Avenue and N. Ridgewood Avenue near the West Minnesota Estates neighborhood. It was lifted just east of the Lake Lindley Subdivision between Jacobs Road and Lake Talmadge Drive.

The peak intensity was said to be between 105 and 115 mph.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says that this is only the 19th EF-2 tornado to occur in the month of August in Florida, dating back to 1950.

Advertisement

There are no reported injuries or fatalities, the NWS added. The most significant damage was said to be along E. Washington Avenue between N. Alabama Avenue and N. Amelia Avenue, just east of Highway 17.

They said that two homes had roof loss, with several others have roof and structural damage. Many healthy tree trunks were found snapped and twisted near the base and vehicles, including a box truck, were even overturned.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather app for severe weather alerts, daily forecast updates, live radar, and storm tracking right on your phone

FOX 35 was at the scene of the storms on Wednesday afternoon and witnessed the devastating damage first hand. Several homes, businesses, and vehicles were battered by the storms and tornado, with significant damage evident. Thousands were left without power, some lost the roofs of their homes, and vehicles were seen crushed.

RELATED: Red Cross to help storm damage victims in DeLand

City officials held a news conference about the significant damage on Wednesday afternoon.

During the news conference, they confirmed that 73 structures were impacted by the tornado. 28 of those had cosmetic damage. 15 homes and 9 businesses had just minor damage. Then, 14 hours, one multi-family home, and five businesses had major damage. There was also one home completely destroyed.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.