Officer attacked with pliers by suspected burglar

A female officer was transported to Tampa General Hospital early Monday morning after Tampa Police say she was attacked after responding to an alarm call.

Tampa Police say the officer arrived to the 1700 block of 50th street north in Tampa during the early hours of Monday morning, responding to an alarm call at an Advance Auto Parts store. Her backup was on the way, but not long after she arrived, a male suspect attacked her with a pair of pliers, striking her in the head.

Police say the suspect then ran back in to the store, and as law enforcement responded, they discovered the cash register on the ground. Multiple units arrived, including a K-9, who discovered the suspect in the rafters.

The suspect, an African-American male, was taken into custody and charged with burglary and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer was transported to Tampa General Hospital by ambulance with non-serious injuries.